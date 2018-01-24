× Summit at Snoqualmie closed until further notice

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Snoqualmie just can’t catch a break.

Amid some of the best snow of the season, officials at the Summit at Snoqualmie tweeted Wednesday afternoon that they were forced to shut down because of a water shortage.

It was the second piece of bad news of the day. Earlier, power went out and closed Alpental. Summit Central was open all day, and Summet West opened at 4 p.m.

The water problem was closed because the pumps went down due to the power outage.

There’s no ETA on when the facilities will open back up.