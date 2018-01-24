× Michigan State president resigns amid Larry Nassar scandal

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigned on Wednesday, according to a letter on the school’s website.

Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.

Members of the school's governing board called for the resignation over criticism that the university mishandled complain.

Dianne Byrum on Wednesday became the second of the university's eight trustees to support her resignation. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molestation allegations.

She says in a statement that it is "clear that the public has lost confidence" in Michigan State's administration, and "changes are needed to move the university forward."

Byrum also says she is "disgusted" by comments from fellow trustee Joel Ferguson, who apologized Tuesday for saying there is a lot more going on at the university than "this Nassar thing."