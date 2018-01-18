× Coastal flood warning: 30-35 foot swells batter the Washington coast

WESTPORT, Wash. — Huge waves along the Pacific Northwest coast are causing flooding concerns.

After Wednesday night’s crazy rain, wind and thunderstorms, the weather calmed down a bit. The biggest issue Thursday is on the Pacific coast where there is a COASTAL FLOOD WARNING until 10 p.m.

Ocean Shores and Westport are especially vulnerable to coastal saltwater flooding, said Q13 News meteorologist M.J. McDermott.

Large swells of 30-35 feet in combination with high tides that are running 1.5 feet above normal will result in saltwater flooding over low-lying areas. High tide at Ocean Shores was at 1:15 p.m.

Photos and videos from the Washington and Oregon coasts showed big waves Thursday afternoon at LaPush, Westport, Cape Disappointment and beyond.

Laurie Collin Deranleau‎ captured a huge wave crashing ashore in Westport:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Bentley set up a GoPro camera along the Southwest Washington coast -- a little too close to shore:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Photographer Jay Cline captured an incredible image of the high surf near LaPush. Cline said just a few minutes after snapping the photo, he was told to evacuate the beach parking lot because rocks and locks were a danger.

U.S. Coast Guard video showed a ton of seafoam at LaPush:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video