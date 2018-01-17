Umbrella prompts gun scare, sends Kirkland hospital into lockdown

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- It was an umbrella.
EvergreenHealth was placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution Wednesday morning as police investigated reports that someone showed up to the hospital with a weapon.
People inside the hospital reportedly locked themselves in rooms while police searched for a gunman.
EvergreenHealth shared a photo of a man with what some thought was a gun. He saw himself on social media and called police to tell them that he had only an umbrella -- no weapons.
