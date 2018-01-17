WATCH LIVE at 11a: Memorial service for Washington deputy

Umbrella prompts gun scare, sends Kirkland hospital into lockdown

Posted 9:03 AM, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:10AM, January 17, 2018

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- It was an umbrella.

EvergreenHealth was placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution Wednesday morning as police investigated reports that someone showed up to the hospital with a weapon.

People inside the hospital reportedly locked themselves in rooms while police searched for a gunman.

EvergreenHealth shared a photo of a man with what some thought was a gun. He saw himself on social media and called police to tell them that he had only an umbrella -- no weapons.

 