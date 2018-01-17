Umbrella prompts gun scare, sends Kirkland hospital into lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- It was an umbrella.

EvergreenHealth was placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution Wednesday morning as police investigated reports that someone showed up to the hospital with a weapon.

People inside the hospital reportedly locked themselves in rooms while police searched for a gunman.

EvergreenHealth shared a photo of a man with what some thought was a gun. He saw himself on social media and called police to tell them that he had only an umbrella -- no weapons.

Police confirm individual at Evergreen Hospital self identified to police and police confirm he was carrying an umbrella. No gun involved. — Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) January 17, 2018