× Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane reportedly arrested for DUI

SEATTLE — Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.

Trooper Rick Johnson said Lane was pulled over at 2:13 a.m. while traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near E. Mercer and was arrested for DUI. He was released on his own recognizance about four hours later.

Lane tweeted about the incident Monday morning, alleging that his blood-alcohol content was .03, below the legal limit of .08.

A fail DUI is 0.08 right ? I blew 0.03 why was still arrest 🤷🏾‍♂️ !!! I’ll Leave it at that — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) January 15, 2018

Why ppl judge you by what they hear 👂 but not what they know !! — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) January 15, 2018

Johnson said he couldn’t discuss details of the arrest because a report hasn’t yet been filed with the King County prosecutor’s office.

The Seahawks drafted the 27-year-old in 2012. Lane has spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks, playing in 70 games and starting 21.