New drone video shows crack at Rattlesnake Ridge continues to grow

UNION GAP, Wash. — A crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Yakima continues to grow, fueling the fear that 8-million tons of rock and soil could tumble down the ridge before the end of the month.

Drone video shot Saturday shows a close-up view of the crack, which first appeared in October.

A geologist hired to study the slow-moving slide says the ground is moving at about 2.5 inches a day.

Rattlesnake Ridge ‘a different beast’ when it comes to Washington landslides, professor says

About 70 people have been evacuated from the area as homes at the bottom of the slope remain in danger.

Earlier this month, officials came up with a plan to move big shipping containers filled with concrete barriers between the ridge and Interstate-82, in an effort to keep rocks from falling on the roadway.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video