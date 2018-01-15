Attempt to pawn $36K Rolex at Oregon shop ends in arrest; case tied to Seattle heist

GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham pawn shop helped police catch a man trying to sell a Rolex believed to be from a smash-and-grab heist of expensive watches out of the Seattle area, KPTV in Portland reported Monday.

The heist happened on Dec. 23, 2017 at the Ben Bridge Jeweler in downtown Seattle.

The TV station said Gresham police said they were called to Silver Lining Jewelry and Loan on Jan. 11, that a man was trying to pawn a watch that might have been stolen.

Police said a 47-year old man came into the shop to pawn a $36,000 watch. An employee recognized the watch and called police.

Officers said four more watches were also recovered.

Josh Oller, the owner of Silver Lining Jewelry and Loan, told KPTV that they were alerted by their counterparts at the Washington State Pawnbrokers Association to be on the lookout for stolen watches.