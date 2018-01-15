× Commercial crab fishing opens along the Pacific Coast

WASHINGTON — Commercial crab fishing is now open along the Washington coast.

The opening comes after a six-week delay to allow the Dungeness crabs to have enough meat in their shells. The opening was coordinated with fishery managers in California and Oregon which also allowed crab fishing on the same day.

Starting January 15th, commercial crabbing was allowed along the Pacific coast. This includes the waters from the mouth of the Columbia River north to Klipsan Beach, including Willapa Bay. The area north of Klipsan Beach will open later in coordination with tribal co-managers.

Recreational crabbing remains open in all of Washington`s coastal waters.

