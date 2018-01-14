× Body found at shuttered Bellingham motel identified

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police have identified the 32-year-old woman found dead Saturday night in an abandoned Bellingham motel.

The Bellingham Herald reports Tina Marie Jarman of Bellingham, also known by the surname Vanderwoude, was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the former Macs Motel.

Goldfogel called it a suspicious death earlier this week.

Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said Friday police have found nothing to indicate anything suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing pending autopsy reports and toxicology.