Hawaiians get terrifying incorrect warning of incoming ballistic missile on phones, TV

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying pic.twitter.com/pVwpCBeRgD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 13, 2018

BEHE WHAT RHE FICK MY DRIENDS LITERALLY STARTED SPAMMING ME pic.twitter.com/6uKiXH61LG — jayn (@rveIvts) January 13, 2018