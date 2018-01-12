× Suspect arrested after human remains found in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Detectives arrested a suspect after human remains were found in a “container” in a Tukwila neighborhood.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the 5800 block of S 152nd Place. A resident called 911 to report finding human remains inside a container.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives said they identified and arrested a suspect who was booked into the King County Jail.

No further details have been released. Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.