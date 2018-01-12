Pierce County deputy fires at suspects in stolen car after wild chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HILL, Wash. -- A deputy fired shots at two suspects in a stolen vehicle at the end of a pursuit early Friday morning in South Hill.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a stolen Honda at 4:00 a.m. near Sunrise Blvd. and Meridian. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects fled -- turning off their headlights.

After the suspect rammed the patrol car, the deputy used a PIT maneuver. Investigators say the deputy got out of his patrol car and the suspects tried to run over the deputy. That's when the deputy fired two shots into the Honda's rear windshield.

The suspects suffered were not hit and suffered only minor injuries. The deputy was not hurt.

The sheriff's department said the suspects are a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. The man is a convicted felon and has a history of possession of stolen property and motor vehicle theft.

Deputies said the car was full of stolen property. The suspects were not cooperating with investigators.