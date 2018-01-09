× The Blue Angels to roar over Seattle Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — A team from the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will visit Seattle and meet with the Seafair Airshow Committee Tuesday.

The two parties will go over operational needs for the Blue Angel’s appearance at the 2018 Seafair Airshow, set for August 3-5.

The Blue Angel’s No. 7 jet is scheduled to land at the Clay Lacy Aviation Terminal at Boeing Field about 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The Blue Angels are the U.S. Navy’s elite aerobatic team. They perform every year during the Seafair.