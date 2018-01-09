Rainy, windy days ahead, especially Thursday; heavy snowfall expected in passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's going to get real SLOPPY.

Wednesday won't be too bad. Many of us will have passing showers, with a few dry hours, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

However, Wednesday night will be rainy for all -- and the mountains will get more snow.

The mountain passes were getting hit with 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday night. And a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades above 4,000 feet is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday night. Heavy snow, with a total snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches, is possible.

Snowy nights are the best nights and it's dumping up here right now! pic.twitter.com/r80eEePU42 — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) January 10, 2018

Winter Storm Watch for the Cascade mountains above 4000 feet is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Heavy snow with a total snow accumulation 10 to 20 inches is possible and could impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. #wawx pic.twitter.com/AQLxDG9B8c — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2018

"Thursday morning looks very wet, with well over a half-inch of rain for all," Kelley said. "That will bring standing water over the roads for a rough commute. The wind picks up, too, with gusts around 30 mph. The South Sound, the coast and the mountains will get stronger gusts. Right now the strongest winds will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m."

Standing water on the roads the next few days. Especially Thursday. Drive with care. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/DRUWrCYcvI — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) January 10, 2018

Thursday's weather system is taking shape near the left center of this image. Notice the moisture being pulled northward by it. Thursday has the potential to be Seattle's wettest day since mid October. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WGqhirs657 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 10, 2018

Here's a nice visual of available moisture in the atmosphere (graphic courtesy Univ. of Wisconsin). Check out the plume of moisture lifting northward of the Hawaiian Islands). If your marathon training long run is Thursday, perhaps you'll want to reschedule? 🤔🌧️🌧️ #wawx pic.twitter.com/Yj6vG9IcBj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 10, 2018

Kelley said he expects problems up over the passes Thursday into Friday morning with more than a foot of snow expected.

But Friday and the weekend look fairly nice by January standards, Kelley said.