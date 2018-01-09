Rainy, windy days ahead, especially Thursday; heavy snowfall expected in passes

SEATTLE -- It's going to get real SLOPPY.
Wednesday won't be too bad. Many of us will have passing showers, with a few dry hours, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.
However, Wednesday night will be rainy for all -- and the mountains will get more snow.
The mountain passes were getting hit with 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday night. And a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades above 4,000 feet is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday night. Heavy snow, with a total snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches, is possible.
"Thursday morning looks very wet, with well over a half-inch of rain for all," Kelley said. "That will bring standing water over the roads for a rough commute. The wind picks up, too, with gusts around 30 mph. The South Sound, the coast and the mountains will get stronger gusts. Right now the strongest winds will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m."
Kelley said he expects problems up over the passes Thursday into Friday morning with more than a foot of snow expected.
But Friday and the weekend look fairly nice by January standards, Kelley said.