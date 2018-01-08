FBI data shows assaults on law enforcement officers has increased

SEATTLE — Every year dozens of officers are killed in the line of duty across our country.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice report on Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, in 2016, 66 law enforcement officers in the country died from injuries while on the job.

In 2016, one officer was killed in the state of Washington while responding to a call. Tacoma Police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic violence call.

Before that, the last time an officer in the state of Washington had been killed was in 2012. Two law enforcement officers died that year. A National Park Ranger was shot and killed on New Year’s Day on Mount Rainier. A month later a state trooper was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Kitsap County.

In a Facebook Live interview with David Rose, Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor said attacks on law enforcement officials happen too often.

“I think it’s time we examine things in this region and in this country and say why is this happening? What can we do to prevent it from happening?” said Pastor.

According to FBI statistics, there have been an increase in officers assaulted over the last several years. In 2016, there were 1,422 officers assaulted while on the job in the state of Washington. That’s an increase from 1,156 in 2015 and 1,140 in 2014.

“What people aren’t talking about is that murderous attacks on law enforcement is increasing. We need to make a commitment in our hearts and in our minds and in our civic structure in America that enough is enough,” added Pastor.

FBI data for 2017 was not immediately available and not expected until later this year.