It’s snowing in Tallahassee, Florida for the first time since 1989

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- It snowed briefly in Tallahassee, Florida, the first time in 28 years.

The snow brought a childlike joy and wonder and loud vocal whoops from longtime residents who rarely see the white stuff.

Sharon Rosenberg is a 35-year-old physical therapist who has lived in the state capital her entire life. Rosenberg and her two young children and husband bundled up and went outside early in the morning hoping to catch a glimpse of the snow falling.

She says she didn't think it was going to happen, and then "literally two seconds later it started snowing."

She and her children caught snowflakes on their tongues and made small snowballs.