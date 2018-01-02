× Romaine lettuce linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a widespread outbreak of E. coli possibly linked to romaine lettuce.

The CDC says 17 illnesses have been reported in 13 states, including at least one in Washington.

California (3), Connecticut (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Michigan (1), Nebraska (1), New Hampshire (2), New York (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (1), and Vermont (1).

The illnesses were reported between November 15 through December 8.

A similar outbreak in Canada was traced to romaine lettuce but the CDC says it’s still investigating and can not pinpoint the type of lettuce linked to the U.S. outbreak, just yet.