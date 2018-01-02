Police seek help to ID two suspects believed responsible for 4 armed robberies in area

SEATTLE — Seattle Police and Stanwood Police are trying to identify two suspects who now believed to be responsible for four armed robberies since last Friday.

The two hit an AM\PM on Roosevelt Way NE in north Seattle, an Arco gas station at 3201 20th Ave. West in Seattle, a Little Caesar’s Pizza store at 26477 72nd Ave. Northwest on Sunday night and a 76 station in Lake Goodwin at 4726 Lakewood Road about 30 minutes later.

They were wearing masks or had their faces covered in all of the robberies.

On the first day of the new year, Stanwood police say this Little Caesars was the first stop for the two robbers, who walked in and stole the till just before 8 p.m. About 30 minutes later and just 5 miles outside of town, investigators say the same two suspects robbed the Lake Goodwin Convenience Store. The clerk inside says she stayed as calm and quiet as she possibly could and handed over whatever they asked for.

"This guy came around the corner and he had some kind of a makeup mask. He was all in black and the only thing he asked was open your till and there was a gun pointed at me," says clerk Kathy Henrikson.

Neighbors in Stanwood are pretty shaken up. "It's a real tight-knit community so we have all kinds of people keeping an eye on the place. Unfortunately, they picked the 10-minute window when no one was around," says Henrikson.

If you have any information on either of the two suspects in these robberies, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App or calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.