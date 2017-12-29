Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Seattle gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a Seattle convenience store early Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows two men in masks walk into an am/pm convenience store on Roosevelt Way NE. One of them pointed a gun at the store owner who then handed over money from the cash register.

A witness said both suspects ran off after grabbing cigars from behind the counter.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything that might help, call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone, As always, you can remain anonymous.