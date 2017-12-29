Snoop Dogg teams with Jack in the (hot) Box to test ‘Merry Munchie Meal’ for pot smokers

Marijuana is legal in the state of California as of Jan. 1, 2018 — and Jack in the Box is ready to help when you get the munchies.

The fast food chain teamed up with Snoop Dogg’s cannabis-focused digital media company Merry Jane to test the meal boxes.

“Jack’s Munchie Meals have been successful for us because of the authenticity of how we speak to our customers. This partnership is one more way for us to connect with them…We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box, said in a statement.

“Jack’s Munchie Meals” will be tested at three Long Beach, Calif. Jack in the Box restaurants Jan. 18 – 25.

One guess as to how much the meals cost…

Yep, $4.20.

“Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way for both companies to celebrate legalization in our shared home state of California,” Scott Chung, COO of Merry Jane said in a statement. “Merry Jane is the industry leader bridging mainstream brands and legal cannabis culture. Leveraging our Emmy-nominated content production, Merry Jane has created a campaign with Jack in the Box that marries our brands’ voices.”

It’s too soon to know if the Merrie Munchie Meals will make their way to other West Coast states where marijuana is already legal.