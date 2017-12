SEATTLE — What’s the best Christmas gift for a snowboarding Seattleite? Snow and empty roads.

Elliot Newman woke up at 5:30 a.m. on Christmas morning and waxed his beater board.

By 6 a.m., he was hitting the streets of West Seattle.

Newman said about 2 to 3 inches of snow was on the ground and he spent about four hours riding around some hills and parks.

