Seahawks announce Players Fund recipients for 2017

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seahawks players announced $125,000 in donations to a diverse group of charities Wednesday as part of a team fund set up to fight injustices.

Wide-receiver Doug Baldwin listed this year’s recipients for the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund. Seven charities will receive between $15,000 and $25,000 from the fund.

Around $1 million has been raised for the fund that began in September.

The groups receiving money this year from the players fund are: the BEST Program, Not This Time, FEEST, America Friends Service Committee, SAFE Futures Youth Center, Team Child, and Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

The groups are wide ranging in scope, but many have headquarters locally. They support things such as helping at-risk Asian youth, training criminal justice professionals, helping embattled youths with legal assistance and preventing police violence.

"They’re not just athletes, they’re part of the larger Seattle community… They’re really part of lifting up our community as a whole. It’s really cool.”

More on the grants given out by the #Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund:

Baldwin said the charities were picked after close work with the Seattle Foundation, communication among team members and careful consideration. Money was raised by the players, fans and other interested parties.

“We’re really grateful from the support we got, obviously from the fans,” Baldwin said Wednesday, mentioning Paul Allen, a number of players, coaches and staff also contributed to the fund.

The fund, created in September, is housed at the Seahawks Foundation. It was set up to support “injustice and inequality” by supporting “leadership and education programs.”

Baldwin said it’s good to donate money to important causes, but the work is far from over.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Baldwin said.

For more on the fund, visit the Seahawks’ website.