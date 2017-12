× Woman in 70s hit, killed by car in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A woman in her 70s was hit and killed by a car early Friday morning in Redmond, according to police.

The woman was jaywalking in the 11400 block of Avondale Road NE when she was hit, police said.

There was a fatal pedestrian/vehicle accident at 3:59 am this morning on the 11400 block of Avondale Road. SB will be closed for several hours. — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) December 15, 2017

Police are investigating the incident. The roadway was closed for a couple of hours, but has opened back up.

No other information was immediately available.