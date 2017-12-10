× Road rage may have led to deadly crash on I-5 Sunday

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol is asking for help locating a red or maroon pickup truck after a fatal car crash on Interstate-5 Sunday morning.

First responders were called to a single-vehicle accident on I-5 just north of State Route 520 about 3 a.m.

A Jeep Liberty had been traveling northbound on I-5 when the driver lost control and struck the left barrier wall.

The 20-year-old driver was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries. She has been identified as Taylor Hulsey.

A 25-year-old passenger was also injured and taken to Harborview. No word on her condition.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the Jeep Liberty and a red or maroon pickup truck were reported in a road rage incident earlier. You are asked to call WSP police if you have any information.

#headsup Troopers are investigating a 1 car fatality collision NB I-5 just north of SR 520. Three left lanes closed. Long delays ahead. -CY pic.twitter.com/WaaYm2kXRU — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 10, 2017

This vehicle & another unidentified red or maroon pick up were reported in a road rage inc. Anyone with info should contact WSP detectives. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 10, 2017