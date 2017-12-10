Donate to the Q13 FOX Cares and Les Schwab Holiday Toy Drive

Road rage may have led to deadly crash on I-5 Sunday

Posted 8:01 PM, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04PM, December 10, 2017

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol is asking for help locating a red or maroon pickup truck after a fatal car crash on Interstate-5 Sunday morning.

First responders were called to a single-vehicle accident on I-5 just north of State Route 520 about 3 a.m.

A Jeep Liberty had been traveling northbound on I-5 when the driver lost control and struck the left barrier wall.

The 20-year-old driver was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries. She has been identified as Taylor Hulsey.

A 25-year-old passenger was also injured and taken to Harborview. No word on her condition.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the Jeep Liberty and a red or maroon pickup truck were reported in a road rage incident earlier. You are asked to call WSP police if you have any information.

