Music4Life program puts instruments into hands of hundreds of local students

As school districts struggle with finances, music programs often feel the pinch — and parents, struggling with how to pay for instruments, can be forced to keep their kids out of band classes.

That led to the creation of a non-profit called Music4Life.

“We acquire lovingly used instruments from adults who no longer need them, and have them in their garages or attics,” said Dave Endicott, who founded the group ten years ago.

The group then refurbishes those instruments and gives them to music programs for students in need with parents who can’t afford to buy or rent them.

“There’s been a need,” said Endicott. “It’s been largely unaddressed. That’s one of the reasons Music4life is viable.”

Wolfgang Bauer, an 8th grader in Everett School District, is able to play the oboe because of Music4Life.

“I feel it’s pretty important because playing music is kind of a family tradition,” said Bauer about a family history full of music teachers.

Music4Life started in the Seattle School District, but since then, it has expanded to five other districts, including Everett last year.

So far, the charity has donated 150 instruments for Everett students.