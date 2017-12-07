× Man arrested in beating death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in SeaTac, sheriff’s office says

SEATTLE — A 24-year-old Renton man has been arrested for the death of a 2-year-old boy in SeaTac on Sunday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Medics responded to the Willow Lake Apartments in the 3000 block of South 208th Street shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to a report that a boy wasn’t breathing.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the boy couldn’t be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the boy’s mother was at work at the time and had left her son in her boyfriend’s care.

Court documents state that the medical examiner found “extensive bruising, several broken ribs, rectal bruising and tears, a fractured pelvis … lacerations to his liver and damage to the pancreas … It was revealed that he had suffered 6 or more blows to the top of the head. … blood was present in the skull indicating there had been bleeding.”

The 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for investigation of murder and booked into jail.