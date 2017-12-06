A grinch steals a truck full of toys from distribution center in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — A real-life Grinch is still on the loose after stealing a full truckload of one of the season’s most popular toys from a South Sound distribution center.

A high-tech toy gun on the truck is one of the hottest toys this holiday season.

“They had a trailer that was loaded with fully of toys and ready to be distributed,” said Fife Police Sgt. Tom Thompson.

But a whole semi-truck load of these toys disappeared a week ago from a distribution center in Fife. The manufacturer said about 6,000 of the Laser-X toys were in the trailer — headed all over the western U.S.

"We believe the person that stole that tractor hooked up to the trailer full of toys and just drove away with it," Thompson said.

What's odd about the heist is that it happened on a Wednesday in broad daylight, and that the tractor and trailer were stolen at the same time -- and that it just happened to be full of one of the most popular toys of the season.

"It's probably more than a crime of opportunity, usually semi-tractors are not something that's usually targeted to be stolen," Thompson said. "It seems to be like somebody knew that was in that trailer."

The tractor is a white Freightliner with Washington plates. The trailer is labeled "Triton" and is reddish-brown in color with Tennessee plates. As for the toys, they will probably ended up on Craigslist or OfferUp.

"Our guess is they're probably going to be quite a substantial discount 15 and so we're hoping that folks can, if they see that or happen to notice these things on sale, that they'd be willing to give us a call," Thompson said.

If you're shooting for getting the Laser-X gun under the tree, nearby toy stoles seem to be well-stocked with them.