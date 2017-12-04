× Truck towing stolen equipment crashes, closing eastbound Highway 16 near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. – Eastbound Highway 16 was closed in Port Orchard on Monday afternoon after a crash that Washington State Patrol troopers said might’ve involved stolen equipment.

All eastbound lanes were closed shortly after 4 p.m. at the Sedgwick exit. A detour was set up through the Highway 16/Sedgwick interchange.

Trooper Russ Winger said a truck towing a trailer hauling an excavator overturned, and the trailer and excavator were both stolen.

The driver of the truck fled the scene in a red passenger car. Troopers were asking anybody who saw the crash to call the WSP at 360-473-0300.

Fire crews were working to contain a fuel spill.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.