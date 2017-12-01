× Lewis County sheriff’s deputies search for accused child molester

CENTRALIA — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an accused child molester.

Jimmy D. Mathus, 61, of Chehalis is wanted on a first-degree child molestation warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies encourage anyone who has spotted Mathus to contact the sheriff’s department at 360-748-9286.

Or, people can contact Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.