Rain returns with a High Wind Watch — plus snow in the mountains

SEATTLE -- That wasn't much of a break.

Most of Monday looks dry for the Metro but late Monday stormy weather returns.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says a High Wind Watch is in effect Monday evening through Tuesday morning for the Washington coast and areas north of Seattle to Bellingham.

Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are possible with gusts 50-55 mph.

The strongest gusts will be up north around Bellingham. Gusts up there will top 45 mph and could be stronger for a few hours. The Metro will have wind gusts closer to 35 mph.

HIGH WIND WATCH for tonight into tomorrow morning. Here's a map with details. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ynmwPc4HEt — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) November 27, 2017

Our active weather pattern will stick around for at least a few days. The mountain passes pick up a lot of snow especially early Tuesday. Plan on delays or closures up there.

Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says it's a good idea to download the free Q13 News app -- which will alert you to any major road closures.

After the front swings through, most of Tuesday afternoon looks dry and calm.

Some nice dry periods Wednesday through the weekend. It will be colder at night on those clear nights as we head into December with some lows near freezing.