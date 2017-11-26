× Traffic stop leads to discovery of human skull

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — Police say they arrested a California man on Thanksgiving after a human skull was found in the trunk of a car that ran a stop sign.

Officers in Angels Camp said the skull appeared as though it had recently been dug up. It was taken to the Calaveras County coroner’s office for identification.

A passenger seen driving the car earlier did not have a valid driver’s license, police said, and the skull was found during a search before the car was towed.

Police also reported finding methamphetamine hidden behind the car’s fuel-door.