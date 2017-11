× LIVE BLOG: 110th Apple Cup

SEATTLE β€” No. 14 Washington State can claim a place in the Pac-12 title game by beating No. 15 Washington in the Apple Cup.

The Cougars would be North Division champions with a victory and give record-setting quarterback Luke Falk the missing piece from his career resume.

But the Cougars have lost four straight to the Huskies and haven’t won in Seattle since 2007.

Watch all the action at 5:00 p.m. on Q13 FOX!