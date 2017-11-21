× Ikea dressers recalled – again

Ikea has relaunched the recall of 29 million chests and dressers following the death of an eighth child.

CEO Lars Petersson said the company wants to increase awareness of the recall for several types of chest and dressers that can easily tip over if not anchored to a wall. You can find more details on that here.

The death of a California toddler, who was found trapped underneath an Ikea Malm dresser in May, has raised questions about whether Ikea has effectively spread the word about the recall, which was first announced in June 2016.

Petersson said Ikea has had an “extensive communication” campaign through social media and its website. The Swedish company emailed 13 million people about the recall two months ago, he said.

Malm dressers are not the only model being recalled. You can see the complete list here.