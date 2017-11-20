× Snohomish County announces plan to combat opioid crisis

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — As the opioid problem continues to grow across the nation, Snohomish County leaders are working to try and confront the issue.

On Monday, public health, law enforcement and emergency officials announced they plan to partially activate the Emergency Coordination Center to support the efforts in dealing with the growing problem.

Snohomish County leaders have been collaborating with partners and stakeholders over the last few months to develop a coordinated strategy necessary to address the opioid crisis.

Officials said they plan to collect data about what various agencies are seeing so they can get a better idea of what works and what doesn’t work.

Snohomish County Executive David Somers said the problem is something he’s dealt with first hand.

“My brother struggled throughout his life. He’s been clean for a number of years now. He’s one of the lucky ones and survived this. But it touches families and I just know throughout the community neighbors, friends who are affected by this and they’re all good people and they deserve our help,” said Somers.

Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary, said his department is trying to get a handle on property crimes and other criminal activity that is a result of abusing opioids.

However; he said allowing everyone to collaborate together with common purpose will help get their communities back.

The county has also launched a Multi-agency coordination website to help provide more resources to those in need.

To learn more about the Multi-Agency Coordination Group click on: www.snohomishoverdoseprevention.com.