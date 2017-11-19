× 2 windsurfers rescued from Puget Sound following gale-force winds

SEATTLE — Two windsurfers were rescued from Puget Sound Sunday after they went missing near Kayak Point, north of Everett.

Both surfers were reported in good condition and required no medical assistance.

The Coast Guard said a group of four windsurfers were on the water. Two made it to shore and contacted the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound after they had lost sight of the other windsurfers.

One of the windsurfers told rescue crews that the heavy winds would not allow him to get back to shore and he became exhausted and unable to lift the sails.

There had been a gale warning in effect for the Puget Sound and Hood Canal area as of 9 a.m., weather conditions on scene reported as very rough with 3 to 4-foot seas and up to 45-MPH winds.

Coast Guard air and boat crews, as well as a Snohomish County Marine Unit and a Tulalip Fire Department boat crew aid in the rescue.

