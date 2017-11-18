Track incoming storms & get severe weather alerts — download the free Q13 News app
Apple Cup to air Saturday on Q13 FOX

SEATTLE — It’s official: this year’s Apple Cup is happening on a Saturday, it is happening in Seattle and it is happening on Q13 FOX.

Kickoff is scheduled at Husky Stadium on November 25th at 5 p.m.

The game will be followed by a post-game recap of all the action, headed by our own Aaron Levine.

The #15 WSU Cougars are chasing a chance to secure their very first Pac-12 title.

After a Stanford win over Cal, the #16 UW Huskies are out of the running.

#GoCougs or #PurpleReign?