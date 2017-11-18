× Apple Cup to air Saturday on Q13 FOX

SEATTLE — It’s official: this year’s Apple Cup is happening on a Saturday, it is happening in Seattle and it is happening on Q13 FOX.

Kickoff is scheduled at Husky Stadium on November 25th at 5 p.m.

The game will be followed by a post-game recap of all the action, headed by our own Aaron Levine.

Looking forward to having @JordanReffett and @michaelbumpus5 in-studio with us again next week for our #AppleCup postgame show on @Q13FOX! And rooting interest will be equal (2 vs. 2) since @MichelleLudtka will be at the stadium for interviews. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 19, 2017

The #15 WSU Cougars are chasing a chance to secure their very first Pac-12 title.

After a Stanford win over Cal, the #16 UW Huskies are out of the running.

Kickoff for the #AppleCup at the #GreatestSetting on November 25 has been set for 5PM (PT) and will air on FOX.#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/kCup9bsb5S — UW Football (@UW_Football) November 19, 2017

The Boeing #AppleCup in Seattle will kickoff at 5 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 25 on FOX!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/zvNg2pZ4Kr — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) November 19, 2017

#GoCougs or #PurpleReign?