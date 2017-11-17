What’s inside newly discovered Space Needle time capsule from 1982?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Open it! Open it!

Construction workers renovating the Space Needle's Observation Deck discovered a 35-year-old time capsule earlier this week.

On Friday, crews cut through a wall to get to the container that was bolted to a beam on the Observation Deck.

Its contents were revealed by current and former Space Needle team members who were on hand when the time capsule was installed in 1982.

The capsule contained historic documents, photographs, art and even a master key to all locks at the Space Needle.

The coolest part could be the time capsule itself! It featured the a drawing on the outside of it by the original architect who recreated his original drawing of the Space Needle.

The Space Needle is 55-years-old. The $100 million multi-year renovation of the needle focuses on preserving of the icon.

The first phase of construction is expected to be finished by May 2018. It will include floor-to-ceiling glass on the restaurant and Observation Deck levels, open-air viewing with glass walls and glass benches, and the first ever rotating glass floor restaurant.

