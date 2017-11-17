NAS Whidbey acknowledges pilot drew male genitalia in Washington sky

Warning: Some readers may find the graphic offensive

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – The U.S. Navy has taken responsibility for some obscene sky drawings made over a portion of northern Washington.

Spokane’s KREM-TV says they received multiple pictures and phone calls showing male genitalia drawn in the sky.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Officials from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island told KREM 2 the drawing was made by one of their aircraft and released the following statement:

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

KREM also reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration about the drawings. FAA officials said unless the act poses a safety risk, there is nothing they can do about it, saying they “cannot police morality.”

NAS Whidbey Island is home to all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-18G Growler, four P-3 Orion Maritime Patrol squadrons and two Fleet Reconnaissance squadrons flying the EP-3E Aries.