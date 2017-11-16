Forks woman charged in 2-year-old boy’s death rejects plea deal; her daughter to testify against her

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Forks woman charged with killing a 2 ½ year old boy has rejected a plea offer, meaning the case will go to a trial in which her daughter has agreed to testify against her.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 44-year-old Ramona Ward rejected a deal Wednesday Clallam County Superior Court in the blunt-force trauma death of the boy.

Isaac Ward died Nov. 11, 2016, two days after he was found unconscious. Investigators have said medical staff identified injuries consistent with a pattern of abuse and neglect.

Court records say Michelle Ward, who had custody of the boy, had Ramona Ward take care of Isaac while Michelle worked in tribal social services.

Michelle Ward will plead guilty to a lesser charge in the case and agreed to testify against her mother as part of a plea deal.