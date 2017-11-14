× Driving home from DUI training, Pierce County deputy hit by drunk driver

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Well, at least the deputy knew what to do.

A deputy who was heading home after DUI training was hit by a drunk driver Monday night, the Pierce County sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was on Canyon Rd. E. when the 72-year-old suspect rear-ended the patrol SUV.

The driver’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Neither the deputy nor the driver had injuries, though the deputy’s neck was sore.