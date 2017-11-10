Donate to the Food For All holiday food drive

2 men killed, 1 wounded in two separate shootings south of Seattle

Posted 10:41 PM, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29PM, November 10, 2017

Large response at double shooting in 12000 block of 1st Avenue South north of Burien.
(Photo: Aaron Wells)

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office was investigating two separate shootings Friday night. In one, a man was killed and another was wounded in an area north of Burien. In the other shooting, one man was killed in White Center.

The first shooting occurred at S. 120th and 1st Avenue South just north of Burien, Sgt. Cindi West said. Two men were shot — one was dead and the other was wounded in the leg. “Appears they shot at each other,” West tweeted.

In the second shooting — at SW 96th and 15th Avenue SW in White Center — one man was shot and killed, West said.

She said it was unknown if the shootings were related.

No other details were immediately available.

 

 