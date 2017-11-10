2 men killed, 1 wounded in two separate shootings south of Seattle

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office was investigating two separate shootings Friday night. In one, a man was killed and another was wounded in an area north of Burien. In the other shooting, one man was killed in White Center.

The first shooting occurred at S. 120th and 1st Avenue South just north of Burien, Sgt. Cindi West said. Two men were shot — one was dead and the other was wounded in the leg. “Appears they shot at each other,” West tweeted.

In the second shooting — at SW 96th and 15th Avenue SW in White Center — one man was shot and killed, West said.

She said it was unknown if the shootings were related.

No other details were immediately available.