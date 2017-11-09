× Seahawks stand for anthem in honor of Veterans Day

GLENDALE, Ariz. – This time, they stayed on their feet.

The entire Seattle Seahawks roster stood during the national anthem before their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, taking a break from a protest that began with the first preseason game.

Michael Bennett, who was the first Seahawk to sit on the bench in the preseason, told NBC he did so in advance of Veterans Day, to make it clear he respects the military.

The Seahawks have been sitting in various numbers to protest racial injustice.