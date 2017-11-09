× Crystal Mountain pushes opening back; other resorts hope for next week

SEATTLE — Looks like skiers and boarders will have to wait a little longer to get on a ski lift.

Crystal Mountain officials announced Thursday that the resort won’t open for limited operations Friday as previously hoped.

The resort is still hoping to open next week, according to an announcement on their website.

Crystal Mountain Resort is Washington’s highest (4,440 feet base elevation), largest (2,600 acres) and nearly always the first to open in the Evergreen State. The resort got 10-20 inches of snow this last weekend.

The resort spent $5 million on 29 new snow-making towers and dug a giant reservoir underground this summer to feed them with water. Unfortunately, they wont be ready for another week.

In other Washington resort news, Mt. Baker Ski Area is closely monitoring forecasts and intends to open mid-late next week if everything works out, the resort said Thursday.

Snow is on the way! Stay tuned to snow report for possible opening day mid-late next week. We’ll keep snow report… https://t.co/om87kHXzy6 — Mt. Baker Ski Area (@mtbakerski) November 9, 2017

Stay tuned to Q13 News and Q13 News This Morning for the latest winter forecasts.