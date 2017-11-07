Seattle police searching for missing woman believed to be in danger

MISSING IN SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman who may be in “crisis.”

Rebecca Amoureux has been missing since the morning of Nov. 1 near 5th Ave. and James St. in downtown Seattle.

The Tucson, Arizona woman was staying at her sister’s home in Kenmore, Washington. She is also known to go by the name Anna.

Anna is about 5′ 4″ and 120 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black jeans and possibly a black leather jacket.

Her family says she has a medical condition and is not familiar with the area.

Police believe she may be in crisis. She has no money and no cell phone.

Anna has very close ties to her family and is attending college. She has never disappeared before and has no drug or alcohol issues.

If you spot her, please call 911 immediately and reference case #17-406396.

MISSING: 22-year-old Anna Amoureux visiting from AZ disappeared in downtown Seattle on Nov. 1. Call 911 if you see her. @SeattlePD #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/22X7vzmYHs — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) November 7, 2017