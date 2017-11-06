Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of JBLM soldier outside Tacoma club

SEATTLE — A second suspect was arrested Monday night for the shooting death of a 22-year-old JBLM soldier outside a Tacoma club.

The suspect was arrested in a joint operation by the Tacoma and Seattle police departments after serving a warrant at a home in South Seattle, near Renton Avenue South and South 112th.

Last week, a rap music promoter was arrested as a suspect in the shooting death of Daquan Foster, an Army private first class stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Foster’s wife was injured in the shooting.

Detectives arrested the first suspect, 34-year-old Marshall Wilson, last Wednesday in Kent. He is being held on $2 million bail.

The second suspect wasn’t identified by police after the arrest Monday night.

“Witnesses at the scene suggested that there were two shooters and that’s corroborated by physical evidence. Detectives found bullet casings from a nine millimeter pistol and a 40 caliber pistol,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Latitude 84 on South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

Police say Foster and his wife were leaving the club when Wilson confronted them. After a brief conversation, Wilson and another man allegedly fired several shots as the couple tried to run away, according to court documents.