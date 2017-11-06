Bellevue police ask for public’s help in case of Sky Metalwala, missing now for 6 years

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Detectives in Bellevue are asking for the public’s help with a case that’s remained unsolved for six years.

On Nov. 6, 2011, then-2-year-old Sky Metalwala disappeared from his mother’s care in Bellevue.

A progressed photo shows what Sky would look like today.

While there have been no new leads on his disappearance, detectives say they're still hopeful.

Police are asking for tips, but they're also appealing to Sky's mother -- Julia Biryukova -- who, they say, holds the key to the case. In the past, they say, she had made several contradictory statements and refused to cooperate with police.

Police visited Sky's father on Monday, just to see how he's doing.

The police department said they've devoted 14,000 man hours and $2 million to finding the boy.