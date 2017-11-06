17-year-old girl shot in thigh during drive-by in Skyway area

SKYWAY, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl walking down a street with another girl in the Skyway area was shot in the leg Monday night by a gunman in a passing car.

King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said that deputies got a call just after 8 p.m. of a woman shot on 60th Avenue South, just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

West said two girls were walking southbound on 60th Avenue South when a beige, four-day sedan drove by them northbound. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, West said.

One of the teens — a 17-year-old girl — was hit in a thigh and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, she said.

It was unclear if the girls knew the occupants in the car. No one has been arrested yet, West said.