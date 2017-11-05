Seahawks fall to Redskins, 17-14, as Blair Walsh misses three field goals

SEATTLE – It wasn’t all Blair Walsh’s fault, but you can bet he’s having a very bad evening.

The Seattle Seahawks lost a rare game at CenturyLink Field, and Walsh’s three missed field goals loomed large in the 17-14 defeat to Washington on Sunday.

The result was stunning, because Russell Wilson had just finished engineering what looked to be the 20th game-winning drive of his career, capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 1:34 remaining.

“That was a bad, bad day for us, and I feel totally responsible for that,” coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

But the Redskins answered with a jaw-dropping four-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 1-yard Rob Kelley touchdown run and the Seahawks (5-3) were left to wonder what the heck just happened after one last drive fizzled.

As has become their custom, the Seahawks shot themselves in the foot repeatedly in the first half, committing nine penalties, dropping two sure-fire interceptions and watching Walsh miss not one, not two, but three very makeable field goals. Seattle would end up with 16 penalties for a whopping 138 yards in the game.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying from Wilson, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Wilson was also the team’s leading rusher, with 10 carries for 77 yards.

Baldwin was again Wilson’s favorite target, catching seven passes for 108 yards and that touchdown. Jimmy Graham had five catches for 59 yards, and Paul Richardson caught three balls for 41 yards.

Seattle fell to second place in the NFC West as the L.A. Rams (6-2) beat the New York Giants, 51-17.

The Seahawks will have a chance to get back in the win column quickly, as they travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals (4-4) on Thursday night.

“Let’s go back out, let’s get out there again,” Carroll said.