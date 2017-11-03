× Seattle cop accused of groping 3 coworkers gets 12 months probation

SEATTLE — A longtime Seattle police officer has been sentenced to 12 months of probation after he was accused of groping three department employees.

The Seattle Times reported Friday that 61-year-old John Knight pleaded guilty last month to one count of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor. He was initially charged with three counts.

Knight also was sentenced to 364 days in jail with all the days suspended.

Charging documents say a female officer, a female temporary civilian employee and a male officer complained about Knight in August 2016.

The charges say Knight repeatedly fondled two female co-workers, including grabbing their buttocks and putting his hand down the shirt of one. He’s also accused of groping the crotch of a male co-worker.

Knight, who worked in the department’s training unit, remains on administrative leave while an equal employment opportunity investigation is completed.