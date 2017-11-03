First lowland snow of the season — and we could see more this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Many of us woke up to some snowfall Friday morning in Western Washington.

The first stretch of wintry weather swept late Thursday -- bringing several inches of snow to the mountains, and a smattering of snow across much of Puget Sound.

Q13 News viewers shared photos and video of snow in Bellingham, Port Orchard, Port Angeles, Maple Falls and more!

Seattle and the I-5 corridor will be mostly dry Friday afternoon and Saturday.

“The snow levels remain very low through the weekend, but there is not very much moisture. So, this weekend there can be spotty snow showers or hail or ice pellets or slushy rain with the passing showers but for the most part, the Metro remains dry,” Kelley said.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a Wind Advisory until noon Friday for San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. Those regions could see 20 - 35 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The agency said the strongest winds are expected Friday night.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the chance for more lowland snow increases again early Sunday.

"Any hill above 500 feet can get a quick shot of snow on the grass, but the ground is too warm since we’ve been in the 60s lately," Kelley said.

The best places for lowland snow on Friday would be Port Angeles, Lilliwaup, Shelton, Deming, Ferndale, San Juans, Concrete, Lake Stevens.

Kelley said the Hood Canal area could see 2-3 inches of snow early Sunday.

Cold weather

Temperatures over the weekend will be 20-25 degrees colder than last weekend. Expect highs only around 45 and lows near freezing through the weekend.

Many people will wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Sporting events will be cold but not overly wet.

Enjoy the Full Beaver Moon Friday night.